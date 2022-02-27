The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,942 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Arlo Technologies worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 193,238 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE ARLO opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.