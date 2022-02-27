The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 492 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Ducommun worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

