The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,533 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of West Bancorporation worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTBA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,417 shares of company stock worth $107,215. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

WTBA stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $486.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

About West Bancorporation (Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.