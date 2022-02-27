GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of GCM Grosvenor worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.10. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 180.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

GCM Grosvenor Profile (Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.