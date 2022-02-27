Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,167 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,167 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Talos Energy worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

TALO opened at $14.12 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.99.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

