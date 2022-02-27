Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,311 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Annexon worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Annexon by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Annexon by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Annexon by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Annexon by 108,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ANNX stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

