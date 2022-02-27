Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Unitil worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Unitil by 111,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 35.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTL opened at $50.90 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $813.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTL. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

