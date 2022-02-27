Analysts Expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) will report $99.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.36 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $354.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FG New America Acquisition.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FG New America Acquisition (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.