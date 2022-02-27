JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Price Target to €12.75

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.75 ($14.49) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $11.47 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

