JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Price Target to €12.75

Feb 27th, 2022

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.75 ($14.49) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $11.47 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

