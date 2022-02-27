Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target Cut to 915.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from 950.00 to 915.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $968.33.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.