STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $156,993,000 after buying an additional 385,671 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $43.47 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

