WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSPOF. Maxim Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

WSPOF stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.45. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

