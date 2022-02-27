Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,723 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 68,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE:KRO opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

