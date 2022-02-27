Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $6,149,889.30 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $194.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.34. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 150,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,679,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

