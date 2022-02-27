Insider Selling: Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Sells $107,541,000.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.85 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 201,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 395,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 455,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

