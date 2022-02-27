Insider Selling: Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Sells $107,541,000.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:TRN opened at $28.85 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 201,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 395,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 455,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.