Warren A. Stephens Purchases 20,000 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DDS opened at $265.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.61 and a twelve month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 178,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $20,843,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

