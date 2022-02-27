Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 49,832 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

