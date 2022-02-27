First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,216 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 41,242 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 160,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 44,381 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

AG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

First Majestic Silver Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.