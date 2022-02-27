Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Antares Pharma worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,726,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

