HC Wainwright Trims Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price to $96.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.30.

AGIO opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after buying an additional 155,696 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

