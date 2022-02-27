Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $275.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Griffin Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.62 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $199.63 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average of $281.03.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after buying an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

