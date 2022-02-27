Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

