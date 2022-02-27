Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 54,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 623.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64,910 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

