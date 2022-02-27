Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 436,020 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 217,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Ardelyx news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

