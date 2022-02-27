American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.01 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

