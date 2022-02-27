Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Williams Capital

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Williams Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE FL opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

