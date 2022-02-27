1,485 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $125,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $538,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $22.53 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

