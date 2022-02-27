1,485 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $125,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $538,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $22.53 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.
Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.