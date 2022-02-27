Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLMN. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.66 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $488.91 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.