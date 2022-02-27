BlackRock Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 8,686.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.35% of Garrett Motion worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 20.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.15 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Garrett Motion Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.