Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,554,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.68% of Jaguar Health worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 188.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 25.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAGX stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

