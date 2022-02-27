BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.95% of BayCom worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in BayCom by 88.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 193,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BayCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BayCom by 78.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BayCom by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of BCML stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BayCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.