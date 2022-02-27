Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,313 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of Dawson Geophysical worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DWSN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 75,817 shares during the last quarter.

DWSN stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.35. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

