Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Raised to Buy at Cross Research

Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

