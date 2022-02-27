Citigroup Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $30.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.