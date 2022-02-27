DA Davidson Boosts Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $35.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.56.

SKIN stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $106,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $106,826,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

