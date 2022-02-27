Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $64.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.65 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

