BlackRock Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.