Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) PT Lowered to $50.00

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLOW stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

