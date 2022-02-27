ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Down 4.8%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.66. 65,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 850,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

