Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 2,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 111,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,646,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,199,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,289,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

