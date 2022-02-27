Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Pareto Securities currently has $30.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $32.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.19%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 769,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after buying an additional 539,671 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 414,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

