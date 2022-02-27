Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Up 6.9%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.74. 561,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,893,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

