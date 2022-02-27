Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.17

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.17 and last traded at C$13.16, with a volume of 60845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AX.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

