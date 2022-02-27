Citigroup Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $55.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

GKOS stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.51. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

