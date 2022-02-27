Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Lowered to $46.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

NYSE TPX opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

