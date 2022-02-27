Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $10.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.45.

RXT stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 326,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

