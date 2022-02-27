Cano Health (CANO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CANO opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3,807.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

