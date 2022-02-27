MBIA (MBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MBI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $846.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.11. MBIA has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.90.
Separately, TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
About MBIA (Get Rating)
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
