MBIA (MBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MBI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $846.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.11. MBIA has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MBIA by 455.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 290,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MBIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MBIA by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MBIA by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA (Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.