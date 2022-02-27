Piper Sandler Trims SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Target Price to $15.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SKYT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWater Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $528,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 919,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 890,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 283,753 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 867,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,871,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

