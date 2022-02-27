Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bakkt Holdings LLC provides digital asset marketplace which enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt Holdings LLC, formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Bakkt alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:BKKT opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $50.80.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Company Profile (Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bakkt (BKKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.